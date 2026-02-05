Thomas Siebold

“Major Tom to Ground Control”:

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Feb. 13, 1951, Tom lived a life marked by curiosity, service and deep connection to both people and ideas. He faced Parkinson’s disease with courage as it progressed in recent years.

Tom was a beloved presence in the Yellow Springs community, where he lived and contributed since 1994. Known for his thoughtful nature and genuine interest in others, Tom had a rare gift for conversation — asking interesting and inquisitive questions, often about life, death and the meaning of it all. He was a friend to many and, in his own way, deeply in touch with the universe itself.

Tom’s life took many unique and meaningful paths. He spent several years as a Buddhist monk in Thailand and South Korea, an experience that shaped his contemplative spirit. He later served as Dean of Students at Happy Valley (a boarding school in California), pursued entrepreneurship through multiple business ventures, and also worked as a teaching associate in the Clinical Skills Training Program at Wright State University School of Medicine. Most recently though, Tom retired from Yellow Springs Public Library in 2021, where he was a valued colleague and a familiar, welcoming face.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mary Siebold, and by his brothers John Siebold and James Siebold. Tom is survived by his brother Richard Siebold and former sister-in-law, Mary Kubicki; his sister, Kathleen Lurie (Fred Arment); and sister-in-law, Judy Eron. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Anna Lurie (husband Chuck Platt), Tatiana Lurie (partner Brad Anderson) and Joseph Lurie; Stephen Siebold; Thomas James Siebold and Benjamin Siebold; and many beloved cousins. He is survived as well by his chosen extended family, Chase, Sara and Isaiah Andrews; many special lifelong friends, including Kevin Conway and Kerry Slattery; and his two beloved cats, Roscoe and Splash — all of whom brought him great comfort through the seasons of his life.

Honoring Tom’s wishes for a simple and peaceful passing, he is buried at Oak Grove Natural Burial Cemetery, a section of the Glen Forest Cemetery, in Yellow Springs, Ohio. An intimate graveside memorial was held Jan. 29, 2026.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Yellow Springs Senior Center, a community Tom valued and frequented often in his later years. If assistance is needed, contact the director, Caroline Mullin, at 937-767-5751. In his time at the senior center, Tom founded a discussion group focused on openly talking about one’s own death — creating space for honesty, comfort and connection around a subject often avoided. It is his hope that these conversations continue and help others in their own processes.

Lastly, Tom would also remind us all, simply but sincerely, to always just be kind.

“Major Tom: Signing off.”