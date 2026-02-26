— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Mar. 2, 2026, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of February 17, 2026 Work Session

• Minutes of February 17, 2026 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file:

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2026-04 Repealing Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Chapter 220.01 “Rules and Procedures”

• Reading of Resolution 2026-10 Approving 2026 Expenditures for Public Arts and Culture Commission as Appropriated in the Village of Yellow Springs 2026 Budget

• Reading of Resolution 2026-11 Approving 2026 Expenditures for Environmental Commission as Appropriated in the Village of Yellow Springs 2026 Budget

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:30)

SPECIAL REPORTS (6:40)

• End of Year Report: Finance (Robinson: 10 min.)

• End of Year Report: Treasurer (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:00)

OLD BUSINESS (7:05)

• Finalize Goals Document: Assign Responsibilities/Timelines (DeVore Leonard: 30 min.)

• Finalize Retreat Schedule (Clerk: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (7:40)

• Council Consideration of Request for Earth Day Sponsorship (Clerk: 5 min.)

• Prioritization of Projects/Requests (DeVore Leonard: 20 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:05)

March 16:

• Work Session: Personnel Policy Manual Reading of Resolution 2026-12 Approving Village Goals for 2026-2027

• Swearing In: Schultz-Herman; Gibson

• Annual Calendar Update

April 6:

• Executive Session

• Personnel Policy Manual Ordinance

• Ordinance Amending 252.03

April 20:

• Solicitor Evaluation Timeline

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.