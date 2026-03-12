Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 30, 2026

BOWLING

Bulldogs fall to Emmanuel

The Yellow Springs High School girls bowling team fell to Emmanuel Christian Tuesday, Jan. 20, with a final score of 1,927–1,615.

Sophomore Avery Tobias led the Bulldogs for scoring, bowling 349 pins across two regular games. She was followed by junior Kennedy Strobel with 309, junior Emery Fodal with 263, junior Bertille Pichoneau with 258 and sophomore Elise Bongorno with 219.

In Baker games, the Bulldogs scored 127 and 189.

The girls hold a conference record of 0–3, with an overall season record of 4–3.

The YSHS boys bowling team also fell to Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday, Jan. 20, losing 2,253–2,060. Senior Noah Diamond led the team for scoring, rolling 446 pins across two regular games. He was followed by sophomore Bryce Fleming with 348, senior Jaxyn Fletcher with 315, sophomore Noah Horn with 302 and senior Kyle Johnston with 265.

The Bulldogs scored 201 and 183 in Baker games.

The boys currently have a conference record of 4–2, with an overall season record of 7–4.

BASKETBALL

Middletown bests Bulldogs

The Bulldogs girls basketball team suffered a home loss to conference rivals Middletown Christian on Thursday, Jan. 22, falling 87–2.

No individual statistics were available at press time.

The girls currently have a conference record of 0–6, with an overall season record of 0–9.

The Bulldogs boys basketball team also fell at home to Middletown Christian on Friday, Jan. 23, by a score of 50–25.

No individual statistics were available at press time.

The boys hold a conference record of 2–5, with an overall season record of 3–13.