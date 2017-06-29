Public Hearing Planning Commission

PLANNING COMMISSION, YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for an amendment to the following zoning code text:

1.

Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for an amendment to the zoning code for the addition of Pocket Neighborhood Developments (PNDs).

•

Amend Table 1248.02 Schedule of Uses – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments as a conditional use in Residential-A, Residential B, and Residential-C Districts.

•

Amend Chapter 1260.04 (d) Principal Use per Lot – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments as an exception to principal use per lot.

•

Amend Chapter 1262.08 (e) (6) Conditional Use Requirements – the addition of pocket neighborhood developments with specific conditional use requirements.

•

Amend Chapter 1284.03 Definitions: C-D – removing the definition of Cluster housing; adding the definition of Common open space; adding the definition of Dwelling, pocket neighborhood development (PND).

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION:

DATE: Monday, July 10, 2017 TIME: 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Bryan Center,

100 Dayton St, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator