Jun
08
2017
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
High 73° / Low 52°
Partly Cloudy
Friday
High 79° / Low 60°
Wunderground.com
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

  • Comments Off on Public Meetings
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

Planning Commission
Mon., June 12, 7 p.m.

Energy Board
Tues., June 13, 5:30 p.m.

Justice System Task Force
Tues., June 13, 7 p.m.

Arts and Culture Commission
Wed., June 14, 7 p.m.

Environmental Commission
Thurs., June 15, 5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.

Related posts:

  1. Public Meetings
  2. Public Meetings
  3. Public Meetings
  4. Public Meetings

Topics:

Comments are closed for this article.

Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

by YS News Staff
Yellow Springs Public Notices Public Hearing Planning Commission
Yellow Springs Public Notices Ordinance approving a conservation easement for a …