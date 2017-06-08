Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Planning Commission

Mon., June 12, 7 p.m.

• Energy Board

Tues., June 13, 5:30 p.m.

• Justice System Task Force

Tues., June 13, 7 p.m.

• Arts and Culture Commission

Wed., June 14, 7 p.m.

• Environmental Commission

Thurs., June 15, 5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.