Art out loud

Last Saturday’s annual Art on the Lawn represented the 34th year that about 100 artists, both local and from around the region, displayed their wares on the green grass of Mills Lawn School. Adding aural aesthetics to the scene were buskers — some younger, some older — like Matt Minde and daughter Eliza Minde-Berman, who played the crowds for a good three hours. Other musicians included Celtic harpist and singer Bettina Solas, folk singer/guitarists Marianne Kesler and Scott Lindberg, and jazz guitarist/singer Les Groby.