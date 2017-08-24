Aug
24
2017
Yellow Springs Public Notices

Public Meetings

Village Of Yellow Springs Public Meetings

• Complete Streets Workshop
Thurs., Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Workshop will be attended by Council members

• Environmental Commission
Thurs., Aug. 24, 5:45 p.m.

Meetings are held in Council Chambers unless otherwise noted.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.

