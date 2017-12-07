Dec
Onica-Elizabeth Garrett and William Dyke, of Yellow Springs, along with Randy Cardwell, of Xenia, were recognized by Yellow Springs police for their heroism. (photo by Diane Chiddister)

Onica-Elizabeth Garrett and William Dyke, of Yellow Springs, along with Randy Cardwell, of Xenia, were recognized by Yellow Springs police for their heroism. (photo by Diane Chiddister)

Citizens honored

Onica-Elizabeth Garrett and William Dyke, of Yellow Springs, along with Randy Cardwell, of Xenia, were recognized by Yellow Springs police at Village Council’s Dec. 4 meeting for their heroism in coming to the aid of a woman who was being assaulted on Oct. 25 on High Street. “Their courage and willingness to intervene prevented a harmful situation from becoming worse,” according to a written statement from the Yellow Springs Police Department. Villager Barry Lawson was charged with felonious assault in the attack. The victim, visiting in town for a yoga retreat, suffered injuries but has now recovered.

Citizens honored

by Diane Chiddister
