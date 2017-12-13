Cresco to break ground on cultivation facility

Dec
13
2017
Economy
Cresco Labs will break ground on the site of its upcoming medical marijuana cultivation facility on Dec. 14.

Cresco Labs Ohio will hold a groundbreaking event for its medical marijuana cultivation facility on Thursday, Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m., at 904 Dayton St. Representatives from Cresco Labs and local officials will be on hand for the event.

In late November, the State of Ohio announced that it had approved Cresco as a large-scale medical marijuana grower for the state. Cresco purchased eight acres of land on the western edge of town, part of the parcel commonly known as the Center for Business and Education — CBE — land, which abuts the Antioch University Midwest campus. The state has not yet approved licenses for processing medical marijuana, but Cresco hopes to win that license as well, in order to produce medical marijuana products.

To attend the groundbreaking ceremony, RSVP to jenniferc@crescolabs.com.

A full story on the Cresco Labs location and its approval by the state as a grower appeared in the Dec. 7 issue of the News.

Topics:

Economy

by YS News Staff
Economy Cresco Labs gets approval from state