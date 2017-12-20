Grace Funderburg

Grace Marie Funderburg, age 93, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at Friends Care Center. She was born on Sept. 15, 1924 in Kings Mill, Ohio to the late William and Carrie (Burton) Fitzgerald.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, John Funderburg, who passed away in 1990; her sister, Louise Williams; and her brother, Billy Fitzgerald. Grace leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Richard (Pamela) Funderburg, of Yellow Springs; her daughter, Susan (Kevin) Taylor, of Toledo; grandchildren Jonas Taylor, Jason (Brandi) Funderburg and Jacob (Tonya) Funderburg; great-grandchildren Maizy, Mitchell, Margo, Ezra, Quintessa and Rosalita as well as her nephew, Joe Williams.

Grace’s late husband John was a truck farmer and together they ran the Funderburg Greenhouse. In addition to being a stay-at-home mother, Grace did secretarial work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and worked at Furay’s Gift Shop. She was a member at Yellow Springs United Methodist Church and was one of the founding members of the Friendly Gardeners of Yellow Springs.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs, 10 a.m.–noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yellow Springs Senior Citizen’s Center in Grace’s memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.