DPO brings cello and harp quartet to Emporium

In September, The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, or DPAA, announced EDGE, a performing arts series filled with “unconventional performances in unconventional places,” with all concerts being free and open to the public, aiming to introduce the art forms of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to new audiences in more intimate and approachable settings.

The next EDGE concert will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, 3–4 p.m. at the Emporium. The performance will feature a DPO string and harp quartet, with Leslie Stratton on harp, Katherine Ballester on violin, Kim Trout on viola and Christina Coletta on cello. The concert will feature works from Fauré, Saint-Saëns, Martinů, Glazunov, Beethoven, and Mozart.

For information on future performances, visit http://www.daytonperformingarts.org/edge.