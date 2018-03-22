Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Infrastructure & Services
Discolored water Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Residents may experience discolored water on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Village crews will be training on the new valve exercise machine, as well as performing flow tests for new construction at both the Miami Township Fire & Rescue site on Xenia Avenue and the Cresco Labs Ohio site on Dayton Street. These activities will cause widespread instances of discolored water throughout the Village. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for this event. Bottled water for drinking and cooking will be available at the Yellow Springs Police Department Dispatch window during this event. Please contact the Village offices should you have any questions.

Discolored water Tuesday, March 27, 2018

by YS News Staff
