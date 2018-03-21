Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
Youth recreational soccer for the spring season will begin in April.

Spring rec soccer to kick off

YSSI Recreational Youth Soccer league play resumes Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7, at Morgan Fields. In the weeks leading up to this time, returning players will be contacted by their fall coaches regarding times for first practices and games; returning players will remain on the same teams. Families of new players must contact the organizer for the appropriate age group listed below and may have to wait an extra week to be assigned to a team. Limited space is available on teams, and new players will be added to teams on a first-come, first-served basis. Coaches and their contact information are as follows:

• Bronze Cup (grades 1–3) and Silver Cup (grades 4 and 5) — Bob Curley, 767-7070, bob.curley@layne.com.

• Gold Cup (grades 6–8) — Bill Hardman, 768-4140, hardmansoccer@sbcglobal.net.

• Copper Cup (preschool and kindergarten) — Copper Cup plays “pick up” games on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. No teams are formed, and no practices are held.

League goals are individual skill development, teamwork, sportsmanship, fitness and fun. Gold Cup games begin on April 6, with the rest on April 7. Volunteers are needed to help coach at all levels, officiate, care for fields and assist with events. For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/YellowSpringsSoccerInc.

