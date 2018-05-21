Hope Taft to talk Ohio Scenic Rivers Act at TLT annual meeting

Tecumseh Land Trust invites the public to the 2018 annual gathering and meeting at the McCulloch Fen Run Farm on Sunday, June 3, at 2 p.m.

A tour of the property, including woods and wetland areas, will begin at 3 p.m. Families are welcome, and child-friendly activities and light refreshments will be available. Music will be provided by Wild Rumpus. This year’s guest speaker will be Hope Taft, former first lady of Ohio, who will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ohio’s Scenic Rivers Act.

The act was passed in February of 1968, and aimed to preserve and improve Ohio rivers’ natural conditions, while maintaining them for public use. Since the Ohio Scenic Rivers Act’s inception, 14 rivers have been designated as scenic recreational rivers — including the Little Miami River, pictured above.

Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs and wear appropriate shoes for walking around any muddy areas. The farm is located at 7391 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield 45502.