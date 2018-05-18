Tell us your experience growing up or going to school in the Village
May
18
2018
Thunderstorm
Friday
High 73° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Saturday
High 78° / Low 63°
Wunderground.com
Uncategorized

From left, Payden Kegley, Fisher Lewis and Donnie Isenbarger, three YSHS athletes looking forward to playing their sport in college.

Signing day for YSHS athletes

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Come this fall, Fisher Lewis will boot the ball on Ohio Northern University’s soccer pitch, Donnie Isenbarger will field grounders on Clark College’s baseball diamond and Payden Kegley will dig the ball on Clark State Community College’s volleyball court. 

The three Yellow Springs High School athletes, headed to college next year in their respective sports, were celebrated at a signing ceremony at YSHS on Monday.

YSHS Athletic Director Nate Baker wrote in a statement that the district was proud of the three athletes for making the transition from high school to collegiate athletics and for their efforts on their local teams.

Payden Kegley, with YSHS Athletic Director Nate Baker. Kegley will play volleyball at Clark State Community College nex year.

“All three of them made major contributions to their teams and to our athletic department as a whole,” Baker wrote. “Along with being elite athletes, they have given a great example of what it means to be a great teammate and competitor. We wish them the best of luck in their college careers.”

Kegley chose Clark State in Springfield because of its successful volleyball program. A highlight from her high school volleyball career came during last fall’s Senior Night, when she accomplished a milestone not many volleyball players reach.

“On Senior Night I got my 1,000th dig,” Kegley said. “It’s hard to achieve.”

Lewis was recruited by Ohio Northern in Ada, Ohio, a Division III School, chose it despite competing offers from other schools.

Fisher Lewis, center, with his family members during a signing ceremony at YSHS on Monday.

“I like their campus, they have a well-known soccer program, a nice stadium, nice fields and a nice facility,” Lewis said.

The 6’4’’ defensive midfield and right defender led the conference last year in both goals and assists. The team’s win his junior year against perennial rival Dayton Christian in the district finals was the highlight of his high school soccer career, he said.

Isenbarger was initially attracted to Clark College, a two-year college in Vancouver, Wash. outside of Portland, Ore., because he would be closer to family members who have recently moved out there.

While preferring shortstop and second base, Isenbarger has spent most of his senior year season behind home plate as catcher. He is a “utility player,” and it’s one reason he was an attractive college recruit. 

Playing college ball is the culmination of a childhood spent dreaming of playing for the Cincinnati Reds, according to Isenbarger, adding that his first word was, in fact, “ball.”

Read the May 17 issue of the News for the full story.

No related posts.

Topics: , , , ,

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Uncategorized

Signing day for YSHS athletes

by Megan Bachman
Uncategorized 2018 Election results: strong showing against scho…