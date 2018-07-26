Local abstract and surrealist painter to show at Yellow Springs Brewery

Yellow Springs Brewery will display the artwork local abstract and surrealist painter Buck Truitt from July 23 through August 19. An “Arts + Ales” party will be held Friday, July 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the brewery, 305 N Walnut St, Suite B, in Yellow Springs.

According to YS Brewery’s Facebook page:

“Buck Truitt is an abstract/expressionist/surrealist painter and photographer who has lived in Yellow Springs for over 40 years. Born and raised in Seamen, Ohio, Buck grew up excelling in sports. After being honorably discharged from the Navy during Vietnam for being a conscientious objector to the war, he traveled throughout the country living in various places from San Francisco to South Carolina before settling down in Yellow Springs. Buck has been an artist and more specifically, a painter, for over 35 years.

Buck’s work has been featured at the Dayton Art Institute, Antioch College, Wright State University, Rosewood Art Gallery, Sam and Eddies open books, El diablo gallery, Massillon museum, Herndon gallery, ROYGBIV gallery, Project 30 and other individual exhibits. He has paintings with collectors from London to South Africa and within the United States as well. He was featured in the Dayton Voice “artist on the edge” and different interviews with the Yellow Springs News.”

Truitt’s artist statement, via the YS Chamber of Commerce:

“What appears on the surface of a painting are the traces of movements which have stepped out of the unknown. The hitherto unknown are those strange, enigmatic formulations in a work of art which the spectator has to contemplate in order to understand the essence of. Art has no rules, but always consist of exceptions from the standard of usual experience.

To paint is to record evidence of one’s own life and experience, the deepest thoughts on life and living, death and dying. From this springs meaning, that bridge between consciousness and matter, the bridge between our own human nature and the greater nature that we exist in, yet apart from. I try to create a synthesis of these dualities, to capture a “precise ambiguity” that transfers itself directly into the emotional center of the viewer.”