Some of the Women's Park gardeners and founders recently met at the park, on the Little Miami Bike Trail. The park will be honored with the YS Arts and Culture Commission's VIDA on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. The public is invited.

Women’s Park to receive VIDA

The Yellow Springs Arts and Culture Commission has selected The Women’s Park to receive the Village Inspiration and Design Award, or VIDA, for summer 2018.

The VIDA is a seasonal award presented to residents, organizations or local businesses who creatively enhance the overall appearance of Yellow Springs. Recipients are recognized for making a positive contribution or improvement to the village through dedication and efforts towards beautification via innovative use and maintenance of space in the community. The goal of the award is to recognize inspirational public art, architecture, landscaping and design.

The Women’s Park is a community garden that celebrates the women of Greene County in tiles surrounded by a native plant garden along the Little Miami Bike Trail in Yellow Springs. The park was established in July of 1998 and is maintained by a collective of volunteers; the park’s 20th anniversary was recently celebrated. It is located across from the Antioch College campus. 

The Arts and Culture Commission is comprised of Brittany Baum, John Fleming, Lisa Kreeger, Nancy Mellon, Kathy Moulton, Cathy Roma and Brian Housh.

The Women’s Park will receive the VIDA Award on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.  The public is invited and encouraged to come for a short ceremony. For more information about the ACC or the VIDA, email jfleming7@woh.rr.com.

by YS News Staff
