Krier stays on paid leave

After completing the 2017–18 school year on paid medical leave, Tim Krier, principal of McKinney Middle School and Yellow Springs High School, will start the new academic year on paid administrative leave, according to district Superintendent Mario Basora.

The new leave was to be effective Wednesday, Aug. 1, the first day of the principal’s contract year, Basora wrote in an email to YS News on Tuesday, July 31.

Earlier in July, the school board approved Assistant Principal Jack Hatert as the school’s interim principal for the new year as needed effective Aug. 1.

In response to followup questions, Basora described paid administrative leave as “when an employee is assigned to work from home.” He wrote “there is no time frame for the leave as of now.” And he said that the move “is strictly an administrative action,” meaning that Basora made the decision.

He did not give a reason for the action.

The change in Krier’s status follows a letter from his medical practitioner dated June 27 clearing the principal to return to work. The letter, acquired July 31 by the News through a public records request, states: “He [Krier] is now able to perform the essential functions of his job and is released to return to work without restrictions.”

Krier, who has been away from school since March 8, went on medical leave effective March 14. His absence coincided with an investigation into allegations made March 7 of sexual misconduct between high school students. A letter to Krier from superintendent Basora dated March 15 instructed Krier to remain off campus and away from students during his leave.

Local police have said that Krier was not suspected of any sexual offenses.

According to Basora, the district contracted an outside investigator to look at staff actions and whether mandated reporting requirements were followed at the school. That investigation “has not been completed … [but] I am hopeful that a final report is coming soon,” Basora wrote in an email.

However, “[t]he student investigation has been completed,” Basora wrote. “We have reached out to families directly involved and shared the conclusion of the investigation with them.”

Those conclusions will not be made public, however, he added. “Due to student FERPA rights and concerns about privacy related lawsuits, we are unable to share the report publicly. In our small town with everything that has already been shared publicly and privately, it would be impossible for most community members to read the report without being able to identify some or all of the students involved. I am working on putting a statement together over the next few days that will both protect our students’ privacy, and our schools legally.”

A special meeting of the board Tuesday evening, July 31, was held mostly for the purpose of an executive session, the agenda of which included discussion of an employee. No action was taken after the session.

Krier, who reportedly has moved out of the district, currently receives a salary of $108,078.93, according to Cara Haywood, assistant to the district treasurer.

In other business July 31, the board acknowledged the resignation of board member Sean Creighton effective Aug. 1. Creighton announced earlier this summer that he and his family were moving to Oakwood. Board members said they would give him a more formal farewell at their next regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Aug. 9.