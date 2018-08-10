PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

— Public Notice —

Monday, August 13, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Council room, second floor, Bryan Community Center,

100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

1. Rezoning Application – Antioch College is applying for a map

amendment to rezone their property located at 117 East North College

Street – Parcel ID #F19000100090029400 from E-I, Educational

Institutions to R-C, High Density Residential for the construction of a

Pocket Neighborhood Development.

2. Conditional Use Application – Brittany Baum is applying for a

conditional use hearing to add outdoor patio seating in conjunction with

a permitted restaurant located at 134/138 Dayton Street – Parcel ID

#F19000100110022800 in the B-1, Central Business District.

3. Text Amendments -The Village of Yellow Springs is applying for

amendments to the zoning code to clarify minimum lot frontage

requirements, tiny homes on wheels, and to add driveway standards.

a. Amend Chapter 1226.11 Minor Subdivisions – to add formal

action by the Planning Commission in certain circumstances as

determined by the zoning administrator.

b. Amend Chapter 1260.02 (e) Minimum Lot Frontage – to clarify

the zoning code regarding minimum lot frontage requirements.

c. Amend Chapter 1260.03 (a) Parking and Storage – adding

driveway standards to the zoning code.

d. Amend Chapter 1260.04 (a) (13) Uses – striking driveway

setback language from this section of the zoning code.

e. Amend Chapter 1260.04 Uses – adding clarifying language

regarding tiny homes on wheels.

OLD BUSINESS:

• Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update

AGENDA PLANNING:

• Antioch College Pocket Neighborhood Development

• Inclusionary Zoning

