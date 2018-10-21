Oct
Obituaries

21-gun salute for John Bernard Christian

John Bernard (Chris) Christian

Services for John Bernard Christian will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Yellow Springs. The family would like it known that there will be a 21-gun salute after the service, between 11:30–11:45 a.m., to honor Mr. Christian, a WW II veteran. The three-part salute may startle neighbors and community members, but is safe. The Yellow Springs Police have been informed as well. If you have any questions, you may call the police non-emergency number at 767-7206, or Deacon Paul Richardson of St. Paul’s Church, at 937-974-1588.

