Today is election day; residents of Yellow Springs (all precincts) and precinct 456 of Miami Township will vote at Antioch University Midwest, 900 Dayton Street, in Yellow Springs, located at the corner of E. Enon Rd. and Dayton St. Precinct 455 of Miami Township, which begins east of Meredith Road, will vote at Cedarville Grace Baptist Church , 109 N. Main St., in Cedarville.

For others in the school district, you can confirm your voting location using the Greene County Board of Elections Poll Finder. Sample ballots can also be viewed according to district and precinct by clicking here.

For information on the ballot measures and races, read the Election Guide in the Nov. 1 issue of the News.

The polls are open today until 7:30 p.m.

Ohio law requires all voters to announce their full name and current address and provide proof of identity. Acceptable ID includes an unexpired driver’s license or state-issued identification card with current or former address, as long as the voter’s current residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct; a military ID; a copy of a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check or other government document showing the voter’s name and current address. (Voter registration notification is not an acceptable form of identification.)