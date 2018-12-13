Kay Liane Webster

Kay Liane (Brown) Webster, of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. She was 61.

Kay was born on May 13, 1957, to Marvin and Vivian Brown (Anderson) in Lafayette, Ind. She grew up in South Bend, Ind., and Bellbrook, Ohio. Kay graduated from Bellbrook High School in 1975 and went on to study English at Miami University. She was a resident assistant while at Miami and graduated in 1979. She then attended Indiana University for graduate school, obtaining her master’s degree in library science in 1980. She and her husband, Neil Webster, were married on July 3, 1993.

Kay worked at Greene County Public Libraries for 38 years, most recently as the youth services coordinator. One of her biggest accomplishments was the implementation of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Greene County to increase early literacy. She was active in library professional groups, Altrusa Club of Dayton, holding several offices, and the Ohio Auctioneers Association Auxiliary.

Kay was a long-time story reader at Books & Co. and had regular children’s programs at the Xenia library. She loved reading, travel, collecting Hall china and attending auctions.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her husband; two brothers, David (Becky) Brown and Nathan (Michele) Brown; nieces, Emily Brown and Abigale Brown; nephews, Andy (Jenn) Johnson, Aric Brown and Andreas Brown; great-nephews, Jace and Jax Johnson; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greene County Library Foundation, P.O. Box 520, Xenia, Ohio 45385. The family is being served by Littleton and Rue Funeral Home in Springfield. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through http://www.littletonandrue.com.