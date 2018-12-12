Mills Park Hotel wins leadership award

The management and staff of The Mills Park Hotel in Yellow Springs were named “Ohio Hospitality Leadership Team of the Year” at a recent conference of the state’s hotel and lodging professional association.

The Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association, or OHLA, honored winners in 12 categories representing individuals and lodging properties from across the state of Ohio. Five-hundred hospitality professionals and partners gathered for the Industry’s annual “Stars of the Industry” awards gala at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center on Nov. 19.

“Exemplary service and heart at a magnificent hotel help define this property,” Kip Vreeland, Senior Vice President of Marriott International, said in presenting the award on behalf of the Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association.

“The team members all have stories to tell,” Vreeland continued, “running across the property floor to help with guests’ luggage in the rain, immediately breaking out in song when finding a guest is celebrating a birthday, joining in a German chorus upon a guest’s request or changing out of a suit to shorts to be sure the lawn is cut perfectly. It’s all about taking care of guests.”

Categories awarded at the 2018 Annual Conference and Gala included Ohio Server of the Year, Ohio Housekeeper of the Year, Ohio Front Desk Associate of the Year, Ohio Supervisor/Manager of the Year, Ohio Service Superstar of the Year, Ohio General Manager of the Year, Hospitality Leadership Team of the Year, Unique Lodging Property of the Year (more than 50 rooms), Unique lodging Property of the Year (50 rooms and under), legislator of the Year, Allied Member of the Year, and HSMAI Sales Scout of the Year.