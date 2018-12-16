Writing workshops to hone Ripples submissions

Ripples, the literary magazine published by the Yellow Springs Senior Center, is seeking new material written by people affiliated with the village and Miami Township.

Toward that end, the center will present four free writing workshop in January to help potential writers of any age develop material to submit to the Ripples magazine. The workshops are intended to develop skills in writing nonfiction, fiction and memoir.

Each workshop will be led by an experienced facilitator. Sessions will take place at the Yellow Springs Library. The schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. — for third- to seventh-graders, led by Aurelia Blake;

• Sunday, Jan. 13, 1 p.m. — for teens and adults, led by Aurelia Blake;

• Wednesday, Jan. 23, 1 p.m. — for adults, led by Kevin McGruder;

• Thursday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m. — for adults, led by Diane Chiddister.

Participants may register for the workshops by calling the Senior Center at 767-5751. Workshop participation does not guarantee publication. For more information, email spatterson@yellowsprings.com.

The 2019 edition of Ripples, which is distributed free to the community, is partially funded by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.