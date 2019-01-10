— Public Notice —

VOLUNTEERS FOR VILLAGE MANAGER SEARCH

COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE

To further the Village’s goal of an open government and participation by community members, Village Council seeks energetic and positively directed Villagers to assist in selection of the next Village Manager. Council will select, on the basis of letter of interest and an in-person inter view, eight Villagers who are willing to volunteer their time and insight to our 2019 Village Manager search.

This Community Advisor y Committee will participate in an advisor y role to Council and Village staff in the process that will lead to the appointment of a Village Manager.

Among the expected roles the Citizen’s Advisory Committee may provide are the following:

• Review resumes of potential candidates selected by a Council sub-committee;

• Participate in the inter views of Village Manager candidates as selected by the Council sub-committee;

• Assist in developing a community engagement process for selected candidates;

• Work in conjunction with Council and a Council sub-committee to organize a public for um in which the Village citizens can meet with finalists for the Village Manager position.

Commitment to this position is expected until such time as a candidate is

selected and accepts the position. This process is expected to take a maximum

of five months. All candidates should direct their letters of interest to the Clerk

of Council: clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us by Friday, January 11, 2019.