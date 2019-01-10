REPEALING SECTION 1040.12 “UTILITY ROUND UP FUND” AND ENACTING NEW SECTION 1040.12 ENTITLED “UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM” CREATING A UTILITY ROUND UP PROGRAM

AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO FOR PROPERTY LOCATED BETWEEN E. MARSHALL STREET AND E. HERMAN STREET ON 1.853 ACRES FROM “R-B” MODERATE DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT TO “PUD” PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

ORDINANCE 2019-02, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on

Monday, Januar y 7, 2019, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public

hearing on Tuesday, Januar y 22, 2019, in the Br yan Community Center,

100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, the Planning Commission, following a public hearing and

deliberations on November 12, 2018 and on December 10, 2018, made cer-

tain findings and recommendations pertaining to an application submitted

by Yellow Springs Home, Inc. who requested that the official zoning map for

the Village of Yellow Springs be amended from “R-B” Moderate Density Resi-

dential to “PUD” Planned Unit Development for the Property located between

E. Marshall Street and E. Herman Street with the Greene County Parcel ID

Numbers: F19000100080030300; F19000100080030200; F19000100080030100;

F19000100080030000; F19000100080029900; F19000100080031500;

F19000100080031600; F19000100080031700; F19000100080031800; and

F19000100080031900 on 1.853 acres (the “Property”); and

WHEREAS, Village Council on December 17, 2018 received findings and

recommendations from Planning Commission and voted to approve the rezoning

request for the Property and to amend the official zoning map from “R-B” Moder-

ate Density Residential to “PUD” Planned Unit Development for the Property,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW

SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Village Council hereby amends the official zoning map from

“R-B” Moderate Density Residential to “PUD” Planned Unit Development for

the Property located between E. Marshall Street and E. Herman Street with the

Greene County Parcel ID Numbers: F19000100080030300; F19000100080030200;

F19000100080030100; F19000100080030000; F19000100080029900;

F19000100080031500; F19000100080031600; F19000100080031700;

F19000100080031800; and F19000100080031900 on 1.853 acres.

Section 2. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest

date permitted by law.

Brian Housh, Council President

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s

office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.