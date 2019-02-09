Local police search for missing villager

The Yellow Springs Police Department is currently investigating a missing persons case involving a local 26-year-old male, Leonid A. Clark, according to a press release today.

Clark, also known as Lonya or Leo by some, was last seen in Yellow Springs around January 13, 2019. He is a white male, 5’6” with hazel eyes and brown hair approximately 120 pounds.

Clark grew up in the village and attended Yellow Springs Schools.

Today the YSPD, along with Miami Township Fire-Rescue, are assisting Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs to search Glen Helen Nature Preserve, an area Clark was known to frequent.

Local police added that they we have no indication that Clark is injured or deceased, however Buckeye Search and Rescue Dogs were asked to assist in the investigation because of the cold weather forecast.

Clark frequently leaves town without notifying family, however the length of his absence without contact caused the family to reach out to law enforcement after exhausting their efforts to locate his whereabouts, according to the YSPD, which has been actively looking for Clark for about one week.

Clark was classified as a missing person on Wednesday, Feb. 6, after failing to appear in Missouri for a scheduled court hearing.

Anyone who may have had contact with Mr. Clark or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Yellow Springs Police Department at 937-767-7206.