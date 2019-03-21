Antioch College—Students seek SOPP reform

Earlier this week on the Antioch College campus, students, faculty, administrators and trustees engaged in negotiations around the implementation of two campus policies.

At issue is the way that the college implements Antioch’s Sexual Offense Prevention Policy, or SOPP, and its Racial Discrimination Prevention Policy, or RDPP, according to an Antioch spokesperson. Both policies have their roots in pre-closure Antioch and have been updated in recent years.

Students are demanding additional layers of accountability and new leadership to handle Title IX, SOPP and RDPP investigations and the resulting disciplinary action follow through, according to a list of “immediate demands” dated Monday, March 11.

The demands were sent via email from student governance group Community Council, or ComCil, and signed, “Most of the Student Body.” The demands were to be approved by 4 p.m. Tuesday and implemented within the 2018–19 academic year. By press time, the administration had not yet responded to demands, but both the administration and board were in communication with students, according to the spokesperson.

Faculty have also been involved in negotiations. However, a faculty representative declined to comment, requesting privacy while negotiations continue. Additional comment from the college administration, and from the board, were not available at press time.

The News will provide updates to the story as they become available at ysnews.com.