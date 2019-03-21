New YS principal approved

In a special meeting Thursday morning, March 21, the Yellow Springs school board unanimously approved a three-year contract with Jack Hatert as the new principal at Yellow Springs High School/McKinney Middle School beginning the 2019–20 school year.

In recommending Hatert to the board, Superintendent Mario Basora said that throughout a rigorous interview process involving faculty, staff, students and community members, Hatert “came out as the top candidate” with “near universal support.”

Hatert, 36, has been serving as interim principal at the school since March of last year, when former Principal Tim Krier went on leave in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct against a family member enrolled at the high school. Hatert will continue as interim through the end of the administrative contract year, June 30, and begin his tenure as principal Aug. 1.

“I’m really excited to get to continue to work with the students, staff and community,” Hatert said earlier in the week, after the district announced he had been selected from an original pool of 22 applicants.

Assistant principal for three years before stepping in as interim, Hartert has spent his 13-year educational career in Yellow Springs Schools.

His new contract includes a starting annual salary of $99,750. As an administrator, he also receives a full retirement “pickup,” where the district pays the employee’s portion — 14 percent — into the State Teachers Retirement Fund, or STRS, according to Basora.

Board members asserted confidence in Hatert’s appointment, especially following the intensive interview process.

“You can have a lot of confidence in [the person who] rises to the top in a process like that,” board President Steve Conn said, adding that he had also “received a number of unsolicited emails from parents and community members expressing enthusiasm and excitement” for Hatert.

Board member Sylvia Ellison said she too had received unsolicited endorsements in favor of Hatert.

Board Vice-president Aida Merhemic expressed gratitude to community members for engaging in the interview process.

Basora told the board that the district will now begin a search for a new assistant principal, Hatert’s previous position. Cameron McCoy has been serving as interim assistant this school year.

