Antioch College announces new full-tuition scholarships and work program

Antioch College today announced a new program to provide full-tuition scholarships for students eligible for federal Pell grants and a mix of grants, paid employment and fellowships to meet the financial needs of all students.

Antioch is the first liberal arts college in Ohio committing to full-tuition scholarships for Pell-eligible students, according to the college’s Dec. 11 press release. Federal Pell grants are need-based awards for low-income students.

The new program, called Antioch College Works, also guarantees real-world work experience and preparedness for all students, including the opportunity for job placement after graduation.

Antioch College Works will be available to all new and continuing students beginning in fall 2020.

As stated in the press release, the program aims to increase higher education accessibility for students with the greatest need and reduce families’ debt burden. College costs and public skepticism about the value of a college degree are two of the factors Antioch College Works seeks to address.

“Students graduate with a degree and a resume. And, they can do this more affordably,” according to Antioch College President Tom Manley in the release.

And according to Vice President of Enrollment and Student Success Gariot Louima, the program helps ensure that “cost is not a barrier for students who are prepared and committed to attending.”

Antioch College tuition for 2019–2020 is $34,568, with another $10,000 for room, board and fees, according to the college’s website.

The job-related portion of the program includes on-campus and community employment, international work opportunities and post-baccalaureate job placement. Antioch College Works builds on the college’s signature work-learning cooperative education, or co-op, program, which has been part of an Antioch education for the past 100 years.

