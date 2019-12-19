Students of the Month — November

Seventh grade — Cole Oberg

He actively participates in class. He is encouraging to others and does not judge his peers. He works hard and turns in his work on time — pushing himself and his learning along the way.

—Hilary Riepenhoff

Eighth grade — Brady Baker

Brady has seemed to make it his mission this year to be excited about school and to bring others up with him. He has been our morale leader in middle school band. He will get the band to applaud other students (not sarcastically) when they make noticeable achievements. He has also brought up the enthusiasm of several of his close friends.

—Brian Mayer

Ninth grade — Sven Meister

Sven is one of the hardest working students in biology. He is always willing to help others. He does his work with great enthusiasm and without complaints. He is not selfish with his knowledge. Very humble and respectful to his peers and staff.

—Iyabo Eguaroje

10th grade — Kata Ortiz-Thornton

Kata works incredibly hard to be successful every day. She has a great attitude about school. She is always taking initiative by helping others, seeking out teacher help and completing assignments when absent with no prompting. Kata sets a fantastic example of dedication, kindness and diligence amongst her class.

—Hannah Weinstein

11th grade — Liam Hackett

Liam does excellent work. Always checks in about work if he is absent. Volunteers to help whenever it seems like a teacher needs it. His test, homework and project scores are always exceptional. He studies to learn more than is required for a class.

—Brandon Lowry

12th grade — Lucy Anderson

Lucy consistently demonstrates the habit of thinking deeply, pushing beyond a surface level of understanding, seeking to really understand things fully, and has done so since ninth grade. She does not like to stand out, and is very self- effacing, but this excellence is something I deeply appreciate as a teacher.

—David Smith

Congratulations to all of this month’s selected students — and Go Bulldogs!

—Submitted by Yellow Springs Schools