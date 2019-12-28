YS Dharma Center to host NYE world peace meditation

The Yellow Springs Dharma Center, which supports practice in three Buddhist traditions, is “inviting the possibility of Enlightenment for all beings in the year 2020” with a New Year’s Eve World Peace Meditation on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., at the center, 502 Livermore St., Yellow Springs.

The gathering will begin with a welcome, followed by a 30-minute peace meditation. Chanting across the traditions will follow the meditation, then will come reflections on wishes and intentions for 2020, Kuan Yin offerings and sounding the gong, The evening will conclude with refreshments.

All are welcome.