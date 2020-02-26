Subscribe Anywhere
Wagner Subaru
Subscribe Anywhere
Subscribe Anywhere
Mar
03
2020
Land & Environmental
John DeWine of Flying Mouse Farms is busy these days boiling down hundreds of gallons of sap from some 650 taps of the farm’s maple trees to make maple syrup. (Photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

John DeWine of Flying Mouse Farms worked to boil down hundreds of gallons of sap from some 650 taps of the farm’s maple trees to make maple syrup. (2016 News Archive Photo by Aaron Zaremsky)

Sugar Shack tour returns

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tecumseh Land Trust, or TLT, will hold its annual sugar shack tour on Sunday, March 1, 2–4 p.m. at Whitehall Farm. Attendees will learn about how maple sap is turned into maple syrup, with tours departing from the TLT office on the farm at 2 pm., 2:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m. Games, storytelling with Fred Kirchner and other all-ages activities will also be held.

The harvesting and making of Flying Mouse Farms' maple syrup (Photos by Aaron Zaremsky)

The harvesting and making of Flying Mouse Farms’ maple syrup (Photos by Aaron Zaremsky)

 

 

 

Whitehall Farm is located at 4633 U.S. 68 North; limited parking is available at the farm for those in need of special assistance. Attendees are asked to consider walking or biking. The event will be held rain or shine, but syrup making is weather dependent and not guaranteed. Those attending are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and muddy conditions. If extreme weather is predicted, the event will be canceled by Friday, Feb. 28.

For more information, call 937-767-9490 or visit the TLT Facebook page.

Topics: , ,

No comments yet for this article.