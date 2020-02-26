Sugar Shack tour returns

Tecumseh Land Trust, or TLT, will hold its annual sugar shack tour on Sunday, March 1, 2–4 p.m. at Whitehall Farm. Attendees will learn about how maple sap is turned into maple syrup, with tours departing from the TLT office on the farm at 2 pm., 2:20 p.m., 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m. Games, storytelling with Fred Kirchner and other all-ages activities will also be held.

Whitehall Farm is located at 4633 U.S. 68 North; limited parking is available at the farm for those in need of special assistance. Attendees are asked to consider walking or biking. The event will be held rain or shine, but syrup making is weather dependent and not guaranteed. Those attending are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and muddy conditions. If extreme weather is predicted, the event will be canceled by Friday, Feb. 28.

For more information, call 937-767-9490 or visit the TLT Facebook page.