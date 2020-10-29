Indoor visitation suspended at Friends Care Community

Indoor visitation is suspended at Friends Care Community until further notice due to COVID-19 increases in Greene County.

Friends Care had planned to open for indoor visitation on Oct. 12, but moved to delay the opening when an outside health care worker who had previously visited the facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to Executive Director Mike Montgomery. Subsequent tests of Friends Care staff yielded no positives. Then, on Oct. 15, Greene County was elevated to “red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, indicating “very high exposure and spread.” The county was also elevated to “red” on a similar federal system, according to Montgomery.

Due to these risk indicators, indoor visitation was suspended on Oct. 15 and remains suspended for the foreseeable future. Friends Care has notified families of the change.

As of Oct. 29, there have been zero cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents at Friends Care, according to Montgomery. Staff members are now being tested twice weekly.

Friends Care has yet to reopen for outdoor visitation. “Window visits” — visits to family and friends at their closed window — remain welcome.