Miles Coltrane Waterman

Miles Coltrane, 18 cat years, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, with his “Mom” by his side.

He was the beloved friend of Andrea Cobbs-Waterman, originally of Yellow Springs, now living in Silver Spring, Md. Miles was also Andrea’s traveling cat-panion for 18 years as Andrea ventured from her residence in Maryland to places far and wide, including her hometown. He was very much loved.

Miles charmed everyone he met, and he will be sorely missed.