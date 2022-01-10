— Public Notice —



VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS

All public meetings are held virtually.

Contact Clerk of Council for links unless otherwise stated.

• Village Council Retreat

Friday, Jan. 7, 3–5 p.m.

• Village Council Special Meeting

Monday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Re: PUD Work Session

• Planning Commission

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

• Village Town Hall

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations

for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should

contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.