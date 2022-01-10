Public Meetings
- Published: January 10, 2022
— Public Notice —
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PUBLIC MEETINGS
All public meetings are held virtually.
Contact Clerk of Council for links unless otherwise stated.
• Village Council Retreat
Friday, Jan. 7, 3–5 p.m.
• Village Council Special Meeting
Monday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
Re: PUD Work Session
• Planning Commission
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
• Village Town Hall
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations
for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should
contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.
