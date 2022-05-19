COVID Update | May 19, 2022

The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Ohio and Greene County last week, according to the latest data released by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday, May 5. The number of new cases in the state, tallied for April 29–May 5, was 11,013 compared to 8,731 April 22–28.

• Ohio’s number of new COVID-19 hospitalization admissions decreased, however, for the second week in a row, from 314, for the week of April 22–28, to 296, for April 29–May 5. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of May 5 was 427.

• The number of COVID-related deaths in Ohio also fell, with 65 deaths reported for April 29–May 5, compared to 68 deaths reported the week before. The total number of deaths in the state as of May 5, since the beginning of the pandemic, was 38,493.

• Looking at the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period, the state’s average of the counties’ latest totals also rose again, with 146.9 per 100,000 residents on May 5, compared to 111.7 the week before.

• Greene County, with a population of 168,937, also reported another increase in its per 100,000 total, with 118.4 as of May 5, compared to 105.4 as of April 28. Greene County’s latest numbers put it 31st among Ohio’s 88 counties. Ashtabula County, in northeastern Ohio, was at the top with 243.7. Noble County, in the eastern part of the state, was at the bottom, reporting three new cases over two weeks, out of a population of 14,424.

• For the week of April 29–May 5, Greene County reported 131 new cases, compared to 93 the week before. The 45387 ZIP code accounted for 10 of the most recent week’s new cases.

• New hospital admissions in Greene County also rose for April 29–May 5, with 32, compared to 16 the week before. One coronavirus-related death was reported in the county, after three weeks with none. Since the start of the pandemic, Greene County has reported 512 COVID-19 deaths.

• By the CDC’s current measure, Greene County’s community level remains “low.”

• Free rapid antigen tests remain available through the U.S. Post Office. Every household is eligible to order two sets of four at-home tests online, at http://www.covidtests.gov, or by calling toll-free at 800-232-0233.