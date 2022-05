A celebration of life for Pat Murphy will be held Saturday, May 21, beginning at 2 p.m., at the Glen Helen Building. All are welcome.

Murphy passed away on Oct. 1, 2021. He moved to Yellow Springs in 2003 with his wife, Faith Morgan. He was executive director of Community Solutions, now Agraria, for many years. Never having lived in the Midwest, he took to it and small-town living, making Yellow Springs his final home.