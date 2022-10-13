COVID Update | Oct. 13, 2022

According to the latest reporting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Thursday, Oct. 6, Greene County has a “low” community level for COVID-19.

The county was one of 63 in Ohio designated as low. Twenty-five counties are at a “medium” level, and for the first time in several months, none are “high.”

• Greene County’s number of new cases fell for the week of Sept. 29–Oct. 5, with 130, compared to 166 for the week of Sept. 22–28, according to Greene County Public Health. The 45387 ZIP code accounted for five of the county’s most recent week’s new cases, compared to three the week before.

• New coronavirus-related hospital admissions in Greene County numbered 10 for the week of Sept. 29–Oct. 5, compared to 19 the week before.

• The county reported no deaths for the second week in a row. The county’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 525.

• Greene County also reported another decrease in the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period, with 166.9 as of Oct. 6, compared to 187.1 reported Sept. 29. Greene County’s latest numbers put it 38th in the state, which saw an overall drop. Guernsey County, in east-central Ohio, was at the top, with 344.7; and Holmes County, in the east-central part of the state, remained at the bottom, with 31.8. The state’s 88-county average of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period fell from 194.7, reported Sept. 29, to 155.4, reported Oct. 6.

• The statewide total of new cases for Sept. 29–Oct. 5 was 9,997, compared to 12,101 the week before.

• Ohio’s number of new hospitalizations also decreased, moving from 432, for Sept. 22–28 to 369, for Sept, 29–Oct. 5. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of Oct. 6 also dropped from the week before, moving from 850 to 774.

• The number of COVID-related deaths in the state reported Sept. 29–Oct. 5 was 94, compared to 92 the week before. As of Oct. 6, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic was 39,950.

• Free rapid antigen tests can be obtained from the Greene County Health Department, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia; and through the county library system. The county libraries no longer distribute proctored test kits; the currently available kits are for personal use only and cannot be used for travel, return to school or to end a quarantine. Call the Yellow Springs Library at 937-352-4003 for current availability and the procedure for pickup.

Kits are no longer available through the federal government’s postal program.