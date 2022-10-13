October 13–19, 2022 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad — with a photo! — today!

YARD SALE: Oct. 15,10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Rain date Oct. 22. Thule bike carrier, stained glass lantern, antique mirror, roaster, vintage glassware, shelves, various electronics and tapes. 210 Allen St.

GRAVELY ZERO TURN MOWER, 60” wide, three-blade, 27 HP brand new motor, new belts, three new blades, $2,700. Call 702-683-3299 anytime.

END OF SEASON SALE: 20% off all bicycles in stock. Take advantage now of these huge savings. Village Cyclery, 110 Dayton St. 937-767-9330. Shop local.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

LANDSCAPING stone, leftover assortment. Free, in driveway at 136 W. North College St.

RETIRED OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR, now food and farm activist, never had COVID, seeks creative living arrangement in YS, while I look for long-term housing, and long-term housing itself, either rental or a house. Excellent references and credit history. Responsible, quiet mindfulness practitioner. Love to cook, friendly, outgoing, love to dance. Multicultural and lingual. Contact me at: foodsovereignty@yahoo.com.

SINGLE, RETIRED PROFESSIONAL in search of ground-floor apartment or small house. Excellent credit and references.Lincoln Castricone at 435-819-0932.

$500 FOR A TIP that leads to a long-term year-to-year lease for a good, well-maintained one- or two-bedroom apartment with a great landlord by Oct. 21 in Yellow Springs. Reply to foodsovereignty@yahoo.com.

SINGLE, RETIRED, PROFESSIONAL nonsmoker with no pets, with partial household, seeking to share rental, preferably first floor. Call 937-813-9896.

HOUSING AVAILABLE: Single, professional seeking housemate for two-bedroom apartment. In quiet neighborhood, walking distance to downtown, beautiful yard and patio. One-year lease must be signed by Nov. 7, but open immediately. Call/text 419-731-3741.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $695; two-bedroom, $795; three-bedroom, $895 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

ENJOY A WEEKEND, weekday getaway, wedding venue at the Log Cabin YS. Rent by room or house. Call 757-362-1917 or email: davis7120@verizon.net.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 305 N. Winter St. November availability. Newly remodeled, new appliances, three-bedroom, two-bath, detached garage and work shed. $1,395 a month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 615 W. South College St. November availability. Appliances furnished, three-bedroom, two-bath, attached garage. $1,450 a month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 681 Robinwood Dr. November availability, appliances furnished, three-bedroom, two-bath, detached garage and work shed. $1,450 a month. Call MAP 937-767-7406. Application required.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 2/3 bedrooms, Marshall St. $1,100 a month. Call Tom at 937-767-9966.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Approx. 130 sq. ft., common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

WASTEWATER AND WATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATOR. Hourly range: $22.45–$28.76, depending on qualifications. The Village of Yellow Springs, Greene County, Ohio, is seeking a full-time employee in wastewater and water treatment. Minimum requirements include: high school diploma/GED, a valid Ohio driver’s license, a valid OEPA Class I Wastewater Treatment and/or a valid OEPA Class I Water Supply license, or will be required to have a valid license or operator in training (OIT) status within 18 months of employment.Application forms are available at 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, OH45387 or online at http://www.yso.com. Applications and resumes must be submitted, to the attention of Erica Thomas, by mail at the address above or email at: ethomas@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us, no later than Oct. 28. Pre-employment medical/drug screen and background investigation are required if selected. EOE.

THE YSAC HOLIDAY ART JUMBLE is returning! Now accepting quality donations of fascinating, artsy, lovable or crafty items. No used clothes, toys, kitchen appliances or books, please. Donate at YSAC Community Gallery during open hours: Thursday–Sunday, 1–4 p.m. from now until Nov. 30. YSAC is also seeking jumble volunteers! Please email Deja Freeman at deja.l.freeman@gmail.com.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

DETAILED HOUSE CLEANING, yard clearing, Chinese language tutoring. Call Mao at 937-856-8310.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

HOME MAINTENANCE SERVICES: Clean up yard debris, brush, gutters, garages, home maintenance, light construction, etc. Will haul. Call or text Mark, 937-432-5555.

ED’S HANDYMAN Service. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-397-3928.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

TRADESMAN FOR HIRE. Carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, pressure wash. Any homeowner or business needs. Call Mark at 937-605-7535.

SNOW ICE WORK. Shovel, blowers, salting. Ariens 21 HP and Snapper M12-27E. Thor and Friends. 937-750-6090, 937-767-2729.

WRITERS READ continues this week. Friday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. We are meeting inside so bring a mask. Epic Book Shop, 232 Xenia Ave. Yellow Springs, OH 937-767-2091.

I WOULD LIKE TO sincerely thank everyone who sent me birthday cards and flowers for my 93rd birthday. It was such fun, and I have many happy memories. –Andree Bognar