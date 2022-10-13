Springfield man found dead after Street Fair

A 34-year-old Springfield man was pronounced dead on Saturday night, Oct. 8, after being found unresponsive on Corry Street following Street Fair.

According to police dispatch logs, a person who had accompanied the man to Yellow Springs approached police around 8 p.m., saying the man had entered one of the portable toilets on Corry Street an hour earlier and had not returned.

Police responded and found one of the portable toilets on Corry Street locked; when knocking on the door, there was no response. Medics from Miami Township Fire-Rescue were alerted to a possible drug overdose, and police opened the toilet door to find the man not breathing and unresponsive. Police and medics administered chest compressions and Narcan to the man; he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.

At press time, the Greene County Coroner had yet to determine the man’s official cause of death.