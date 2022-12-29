COVID Update | Dec. 22, 2022

Greene County remains at a “medium” community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent designation, released Thursday, Dec. 15. A majority of Ohio’s counties, 41, are currently at a “medium” level, while 35 are ranked “low” for the virus, and 12 are “high.”

• Greene County’s number of new cases rose over the last week of reporting, with 294 for Dec. 8–14, compared to 205 for Dec. 1–7. The 45387 ZIP accounted for 12 of those cases, compared to five the week before.

• The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in Greene County was 22, compared to 21 the week before. The county reported one new coronavirus death; the county’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 535.

• Greene County also reported an increase in the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent two-week period, with 280 as of Dec. 15, compared to 228.5 reported Dec. 8. The county’s latest numbers put it 28th in the state. Erie County, in northern Ohio, is at the top, with 429.5; and Holmes County, in the eastern central part of the state, is at the bottom, with 45.5. Ohio’s 88-county average of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period also rose for another week, from 231.5, reported Dec. 8, to 249.6, reported Dec. 15.

• The statewide total of new cases for Dec. 8–14 was 16,719, compared to 16,062 for Nov. 1–7.

• Ohio’s number of new hospitalizations also rose, moving from 605 for Dec. 1–7, to 636 for Dec. 8–14. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of Dec. 15 numbered 1,182, compared to 1,240, the week before.

• The number of COVID-related deaths in the state reported for Dec. 8–14 was 103, compared to 86 for Dec. 1–7. The total number of deaths in Ohio since the start of the pandemic was 40,747 as of Dec. 15.

• Free rapid antigen tests can be obtained from the Greene County Health Department, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia; and through the county library system. The county libraries no longer distribute proctored test kits; the currently available kits are for personal use only and cannot be used for travel, return to school or to end a quarantine. Call the Yellow Springs Library at 937-352-4003 for current availability and the procedure for pickup.

Home test kits also are again temporarily available through the federal government, with every household in the U.S. eligible to receive four free kits; order online at covidtests.gov.