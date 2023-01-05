— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING APPENDIX A TO SECTION 1274.04 OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE, ESTABLISHING PERMIT

ORDINANCE 2023-01, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading for passage into law during a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, upon the recommendation of Planning Commission, a fee schedule for Planning and Zoning permits was established by Ordinance 2015-05; and

WHEREAS, upon recommendation of the Public Works Director and the Planning and Zoning Administrator, those fees must periodically be increased to keep up with the cost of labor and materials, and the increases are in keeping with those of the surrounding municipalities,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Appendix A to Section 1272.04 of the Zoning Code of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. The new Appendix A to Section 1272.04 of the Zoning Code of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio shall be enacted to read as set forth on Exhibit A.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

Brian Housh, President of Council