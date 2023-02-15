— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS IN (7 p.m.)

• Planning Commission: Scott Osterholm (Full); Frank Doden (Alternate)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of February 6, 2023 Regular Session

• Minutes of February 17, 2023 Special Session: Housing Workshop

• Credit Card Statement for February, 2023

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1048.05 Service Charges of Chapter 1048 Sewers and Sewage of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1046.02 Service Charges; Exemption of Chapter 1046 Water of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-04 Repealing and Replacing Section 1042.01 Electric Service Charges of Chapter 1042 Electricity; Municipal Light and Power of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services Code of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-05 Amending Chapter 432.45 Concerning Regulation of Text Based Communication While Driving of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-06 Repealing and Replacing Appendix A to Section 1272.04 of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code Establishing Permit Fees

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-07 Amending Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Add the Position of “Deputy Chief”

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-08 Repealing and Replacing Section 252.01 “Personnel Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Create Additional Positions and Adjusting Pay Levels and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-09 Approving a Supplemental Appropriation for the First Quarter and declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2023-11 Authorizing Payment of Invoices with a Then and Now Certificate for the First Quarter of 2023

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:10 p.m.)

• Public Arts and Culture End of Year Report (Wamsley: 5 min.)

• Environmental Commission End of Year Report (Potter: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:20 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:40 p.m.)

• Council Review of CASP Goals (MacQueen: 10 min.)

• Next Steps in Review of Village Policing (DeVore Leonard: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:55 p.m.)

• Housing Work Session Debrief (Housh: 10 min.)

• Paid Parking Action Plan (Housh: 5 min.)

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (9:10 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS*

• March 6: Fourth Quarter Financials

Treasurer’s Report

Committee Structure Proposal Update

Home, Inc. Request for Funding

Ordinance Authorizing Rates for EV Vehicle Charging Stations

Ordinance Regulating Vendors

Recommendation for Reciprocal Tax Adjustment

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023.