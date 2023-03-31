Bonnie L. Davison, age 86, of Fairborn, passed away March 22, 2023. She was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Morgan County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dennie and Lydia (Keeton) Adkins. She was a longtime employee at Wright State University in the catering department.

Bonnie enjoyed reading, old movies and the History channel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; two brothers, Clint Adkins and Sherman Adkins; and three sisters, Marie Adkins, Geneva Barker and Roberta Coffee.

Bonnie is survived by two loving daughters, Linda (Eric) Thompson and Kathy (Verlin) Flannagan; four grandsons, Justin Thompson, Ben (Katelyn) Thompson, Eli (Kelsey) Flannagan and Cole Flannagan; a great-granddaughter, Ava Thompson; a brother, Charles Adkins; a sister, Julia Brown; as well as extended family.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, with Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Bonnie was buried next to her beloved husband at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Cancer Center in memory of Bonnie. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.BeltonStroup.com.