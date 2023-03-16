Police chief introduces therapy dog

At the regular Council meeting on Monday, March 6, a new Village staffer was sworn in: two-year old Shazam, the front-running candidate for the Village’s new therapy dog program.

Chief Paige Burge recently adopted the mixed breed pup from the SICSA Pet Adoption Center and has begun training him to help police officers who have experienced trauma on the job, assist with community outreach programs and to calm victims of crimes when providing the police with statements.

Although Shazam still has to go through a six-month trial phase, during which time he is to bond with staff, Burge believes he’ll fit right in.

“He needs us just as much as we need him,” she said.

Shown here, Council President Brian Housh fastens the ceremonial Village of Yellow Springs pin on Shazam’s collar.