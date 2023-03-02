— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, March 6, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6:30 p.m.)

• For the Discussion of Potential Litigation.

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of February 21, 2023 Regular Session

• Minutes of February 17, 2023 Special Session: Housing Workshop

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-10 Repealing and Replacing Section 881.06 “Credit For Tax Paid To Other Municipalities” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio to Change the Amount of Credit Granted by the Village of Yellow Springs for Income Tax Paid to Other Municipalities

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-11 Adding Chapter 454 to the Codified Ordinances of Yellow Springs for the Regulation of EV Charging Stations

• Reading of Resolution 2023-12 Final Resolution Authorizing PID No: 113724 County/Route/Section: GRE Yellow Springs Multi-Modal FY23 Agreement No: 35530

• Reading of Resolution 2023-13 Affirming the Village of Yellow Springs as a Safe and Welcoming Community for Transgender Persons

• Reading of Resolution 2023-14 Strongly Urging the Ohio Governor and Members of the Ohio General Assembly to Restore the Local Government Fund to Pre-Recession Levels

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:55 p.m.)

• Gas Aggregation Presentation (Phil Leppla, SOPEC: 15 min.)

• Environmental Commission End of Year Report (Potter: 5 min.)

• End of Year (2022) Financials (Kemper: 10 min.)

• Treasurer’s Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:30 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:40 p.m.)

• Housing Retreat Report Out (Housh/MacQueen: 5 min.)

• Single Use Plastics Ban Discussion (Housh: 10 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:55 p.m.)

• Discussion of Recommended Fees for Village Events (Salmerón: 15 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS*(9:05 p.m.)

• March 9: – March 9: Town Hall on Single-Use Plastics Ban @7 p.m. (not a Council meeting)

• March 20: – Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-10 Authorizing Rates for EV Vehicle Charging Stations

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-11 Banning Single-Use Plastic Products in the Village of Yellow Springs

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-12 Adjusting Village of Yellow Springs Reciprocal Tax

– Ordinance 2023-13 Repealing and Replacing Chapter: 860 Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors

– Ordinance Adjusting Pool Fees for 2023

– Resolution Formally Establishing a Volunteer Policy and Waiver Form

– Recommendation for Establishing a REC Policy

– Review of CASP Goals

– 2022 Village Annual Report

– Resolution Authorizing a Contact with XX for Annual Tree Trimming

– Lawson Place Update

– Home, Inc. Request for Funding

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023.