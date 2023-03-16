Village of Yellow Springs Board of Zoning Appeals | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

Notice is hereby given that:

• Variance Request – B-1, Central Business District – 255 Xenia Avenue – Shane Ayrsman has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1266.03 (b) wall sign dimensions – Chapter 1266 Signs. Greene County Parcel ID# F19000100100000400

• Variance Request – R-A, Low Density Residential District – 405 Corry Street – Dirk Lackovich-van Gorp, on behalf of the Glen Helen Association, has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from Chapter 1270.02 (c) Parking Lot Landscaping for a new parking lot at 1063 State Route 343 – Chapter 1264 Off-Street Parking and Loading; Chapter 1270 – Greenbelts and Parking Lot Landscaping. Greene County Parcel ID# F19000100140005300

• Variance Request – R-A, Low Density Residential District – 1333 Corry Street – Valerie Kosheleff has submitted an application for a variance seeking relief from the required distance – Chapter 1262.08 (7) B. Location – Transient Guest Lodging. Greene County Parcel ID# F19000100170002100

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THESE PETITIONS BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ON:

DATE: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second Floor, Council Chambers

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. We will broadcast the public hearing “live” via our Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com, or at 937-767-9126.

You may also express your views in writing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the hearing. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, March 23, 2023, for inclusion in the PC packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to Planning Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, March 24, 2023.

Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Zoning Administrator