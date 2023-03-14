YS Board of Ed March 16 listening and board work session canceled

YS Schools announced late Monday, March 13, that the listening session/board work session scheduled for Thursday, March 16, has been canceled.

In its stead, a community meeting about school facilities, led by YS Village Mediation, will be held at the same time and location: 6–9 p.m., in the Mills Lawn gym. Members of the Board of Education will not be present in their board roles in order to allow community members to express their values in an open forum; any board members who do attend the meeting will be present as members of the community.