News from the Past: April 2023

75 years ago: 1948

Editorial | No Draft! Let Us Save American Liberty! “We, of course, oppose the administration request for the drafting of 19–25-year-old non-veterans into the armed forces. We do so on the basis that the drafting of these men will not, as is promised, bring peace and security to the United States or the world. Their lives and the money we spend to pay them for being soldiers would be wasted.”

Outbreak wanes. “A measles epidemic, which reached a peak last week with more than eighty daily absentees at Dayton St. School, was on the wane this week, Mrs. Teresa Grote, principal, reported.”

Morris Bean Co. announces factory building plans. “Purchase of a sixty-acre tract one mile south of Yellow Springs for a factory site was revealed Saturday night by Morris Bean, president of Morris Bean and Company at the company’s second anniversary birthday party.:

New strain of chestnut trees planted in Glen. “The United States Bureau of Plant Industry, Department of Agriculture, has chosen Antioch College’s Glen Helen as a test site for a new blight-resistant strain of 78 chestnuts which it has been developing.”

Bad local sanitary conditions noted by authorities. “Dr. Gordon E. Savage, health commissioner of Greene County, has given his opinion that only extension of a sanitary sewer to the Dawson addition, at the northern edge of the village between and off Winter and Walnut streets, will satisfactorily solve the bad sanitary situation which is developing in that area.”

Editorial | We Won’t Support Racial Injustice. “As the community’s only newspaper, we accept and print many advertisements in which we do not believe, in the name of freedom of speech. But this excuse does not apply to printing ‘WANTED—colored man’ or ‘white man.’

50 years ago: 1973

Still seeking school arsonists. “Yellow Springs fire chief Andrew Benning said yesterday he is still seeking the arsonists who set fire to the second floor girls’ restroom at Yellow Springs High School March 21.”

Classified | FOR LEASE: “Seven-room, three-bedroom home with attached garage, air-conditioning and one acre. $350/month.”

Federal fund cutoff squeezes YS Schools. “President Nixon’s impounding of ‘impacted areas’ school aid funds already approved by Congress puts this school district, like others all over the country, in a bind this year, school board members learned Monday. Possible loss of this district’s $45,000 federal money (equivalent to 3 mill of tax income) made it necessary to postpone hiring all school aides for next year.”

Village appropriations approved. “Council formally appropriated income tax revenues expected this year, pretty much on the basis of last year’s, after a lengthy discussion of alternatives. $72,000 goes to public safety (police), $70,000 to Community Activities Board, $25,000 for green space acquisition and $33,000 for major street rebuilding.”

Letter to the Editor | Dangerous intersection. “During my short residence on Hyde Road near Highway 68, I have become convinced that this intersection is the most dangerous in the area. A steady series of crashes has made it extremely likely that in time there would be a fatality. —Robert Maurer”

25 years ago: 1998

Schools filtering student access to the Internet. “‘Nude soap opera stars singing their favorite songs’ was the description of one site a student uncovered on the Internet. The youth was engaged in researching the ‘down-to-earth practical subject’ of fire engines.”

Council gives conditional approval to skate park behind Bryan Center. “Plans to build a skate park in town rolled forward Monday with Village Council’s tentative approval of the proposed location — on Village-owned property next to the tennis courts behind the Bryan Community Center.”

Plan to expand Friends Care Center OKed. “The Friends Health Care Association, which owns and operates the nonprofit nursing home, plans the addition of an ‘assisted living unit’ and 32 ‘independent living units’ in 16 duplexes on the 18-acre site, which is mostly in woods except for the 3.5 acres occupied by the Care Center.”

Agreement near on plan to address groundwater contamination. “Nearly ten years have elapsed since Morris Bean & Company was identified as the source of the pollution. Yet the interim remediation plan ordered by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in 1994 has still not received formal approval and until it does, efforts to contain the contaminated groundwater at its source cannot begin.”

10 years ago: 2013

Barr house to disappear in a controlled burn. “The historic house on the Barr property downtown will be burned in a training exercise this month, according to Miami Township Fire Chief Colin Altman.”

Curl Gym next on college’s renovation list. “Antioch College is unveiling this week a preliminary design for its new Health and Wellness Center on campus. The center will be located in Curl Gym, which is scheduled for major renovation beginning late spring.”

World House Choir sings for life, justice. “The recently founded World House Choir will make its debut on Saturday, April 27 … as part of the celebrations for Coretta Scott King’s birthday … at the Antioch Amphitheatre.”

Little Art celebrates last reel. “The 84-year-old theater will play its last 35-millimeter film print before dismantling its ancient projector during a special film festival beginning this weekend, after which the theater will close for three months to undergo a half-million-dollar renovation and digital upgrade.”